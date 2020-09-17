The Iowa Falls-Alden defense came up big in their win against Clear Lake last week. They can not take Hampton-Dumont/CAL lightly this week as they come off wins against ranked opponents in back-to-back weeks.
Under a steady stream of misty rain, every phase seemed to come together for the Iowa Falls-Alden football team during a big road win at 10th-ranked Clear Lake.
While that game will be one for the players to remember for the rest of their lives, there's still plenty of games left on the table. What last week's victory did accomplish, was put the Cadets (2-1, 1-0) in a prime position to contend for the Class 2A, District 3 title. Many would argue that Friday's game included the best two teams in the district.
(0) comments
