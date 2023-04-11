Hailey Bridgewater ran her season marks to 3-0 in singles and 3-0 in doubles - with three different partners - with a pair of wins Monday in the Cadets' home opener. IF-A lost to Aplington-Parkersburg 6-3 to fall to 2-1 on the spring.
Iowa Falls-Alden head girls tennis coach Ben Jass was feeling pretty good about his Cadets heading into their home opener against Aplington-Parkersburg Monday night. And, despite a 6-3 loss to drop them to 2-1 on the spring, he’s still feeling pretty good.
“We were close, a couple games from pulling this out,” Jass said. “Our girls played tough and they can be proud of their effort.”
