Competing in a six singles, five doubles match varsity format, the Iowa Falls-Alden girls returned home with a 10-1 meet win over host Saydel on Thursday.
The only victory for the hosts came in the No. 1 singles match, as Grace Peck got the better of Lauren Wood by an 8-2 final. Other than that result, it was the Cadets sweeping the final five singles matches and all five doubles contests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.