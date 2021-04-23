Rana Janes carded the runner-up score in Friday's home triangular with Webster City and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows. That helped the host Cadets sweep both in a North Central Conference triangular at Meadow Hills
The cool and windy conditions turned Friday’s North Central Conference triangular between host Iowa Falls-Alden, Webster City, and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows into a real duel. IF-A came out on top as the Cadets swept both and claimed the runner-up medal in the process.
Rana Janes carded a 48 for the hosts, three shots behind Webster City’s medalist Katie Casady. Janes’ score led the Cadets to a 200, good enough to beat C-D-G (213) and the Lynx (216).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.