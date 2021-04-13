The Iowa Falls-Alden Cadet golfers got their season underway in a big way Monday night in Iowa Falls. Both the girls and boys won both matches and all four medals.
The girls beat Colo-NESCO 197-287 with freshman Olivia French carding a 45 and senior Rana Janes a 48 to claim medalist and runner-up honors at Meadow Hills. The Cadet card was rounded out by Jocelyn Mulford (51) and Brooke Regan (53). Maddie Barrick (58) and Paige Danger (59) turned in non-scoring cards.
