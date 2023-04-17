The battle for Hardin County supremacy had to wait a few weeks.
South Hardin was scheduled to host Iowa Falls-Alden and AGWSR to open the season in March but weather pushed the triangular back to Monday night. At the Tigers home course, one SH player earned some hardware but the Cadets left as queens of the county. With little margin for error and just five players, IF-A won the meet with an overall 215. The Tigers were able to flip the script from the first time they met with NICL-West foe and edge out the Cougars by a 234-274 result.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.