South Hardin's Bella Keaveny earned medalist honors at the Hardin County triangular on Monday. She shot a 48 for the low card.

The battle for Hardin County supremacy had to wait a few weeks.

South Hardin was scheduled to host Iowa Falls-Alden and AGWSR to open the season in March but weather pushed the triangular back to Monday night. At the Tigers home course, one SH player earned some hardware but the Cadets left as queens of the county. With little margin for error and just five players, IF-A won the meet with an overall 215. The Tigers were able to flip the script from the first time they met with NICL-West foe and edge out the Cougars by a 234-274 result.

Brooke Regan shot a 57 as the Iowa Falls-Alden girls finished 19 strokes better than second place South Hardin in the Hardin County triangular. 

