All Iowa Rugby
Buy Now

Matt Schutt drags a host of Dubuque players during the All Iowa Rugby Tournament in Iowa Falls this weekend. Schutt and the Iowa Falls Rugby Football Club finished sixth while Dubuque went on to lose the championship match to Palmer.

The Iowa Falls Rugby Football Club hosted its annual All Iowa Rugby Tournament on Saturday. Eight squads – from Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Dubuque, River City, Palmer, Quad City, Bremer and Iowa Falls – made up the men’s field. Palmer won the tournament beating Dubuque in the title match, with Iowa Falls finishing sixth. Three women’s teams were filled with players from various programs wearing the jerseys of teams from Des Moines-Omaha, Cedar Rapids, and Quad City to make a bracket. Des Moines-Omaha won three times to claim the title.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.