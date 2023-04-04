Monday ushered in a new era for Iowa Falls-Alden boys tennis.
It was the first meet under new head coach Anne Plagge and the season opener for the Cadets. The match against Hampton-Dumont/CAL was pumped up a day to avoid weather and for IF-A fans, it was worth it. The Cadets earned an 8-1 win over the visiting Bulldogs.
