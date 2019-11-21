Last Saturday's Iowa State vs. Texas game featured a multi-class reunion for Iowa Falls High School alums. Between 40-50 people attended a tailgate organized by former IFHS teacher/coach Don Jones. Pictured are front row left to right: Chris Klemesrud, Suzy (Harrison) Wilson, Darci (Jones) Carver, Julie Jones, Dinah (Silvest) Jones, Casey (Fiscus) McNeal, Nikki (Fiscus) Allen and Valerie (Hazelwood) Jones. Middle row: Marianne (Burton) Jones and Keri Weidmaier. Third row: Pamela (Jones) Szakacs, Suzie (Rauscher) Davis, Donny Wilson, Don Jones, Ryan Allen and Darron Jones. Back row: Ryan Saltzman, Clint Welden, Mark Jannsen, Matt McNeal, Ryan Donelson, Darren Gauck, Tom Miller and Cory Jones.
