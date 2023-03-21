The Iowa Falls-Alden football team will compete in Class 2A, District 6 along with Jesup, PCM, Union, Vinton-Shellsburg and West Marshall. The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced district football pairings for the next two seasons in each of the seven classes. Jaden Damiano is pictured during a home football game last fall.
The Iowa Falls-Alden football program is preparing to start a new era following the hiring of new coach Eric Walkingstick, and they will also experience change in regards to their district opponents for the upcoming season.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the district pods for each of the seven classes for the next two seasons - 2023 and 2024.
