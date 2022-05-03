There were mismatches all over the field, as a very good Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR/South Hardin team completely dominated a program that is only in the second year of its existence.
Traveling to face a winless Belmond-Klemme squad, the Cadets scored six goals during the first 15 minutes of play, and built a 9-0 lead at the intermission. They tacked on one more score in the second half to clinch a 10-0 win.
