Abby Ites scored three goals to lead the Cadets to a 10-0 win over Belmond-Klemme in Iowa Falls Tuesday. Her hat trick included this free kick from 25 yards out that got over everybody and past the Bronco goalie.
The collective of Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR/South Hardin made short work of the winless Belmond-Klemme Broncos Tuesday night in Iowa Falls. Powered by an Abby Ites hat trick, the Cadets forced a stop to the game with 5:02 to play with a 10th goal and a 10-0 win.
Even goal keeper Kate Hutchinson got to see how the other half lives, scoring a goal in the second half after head coach Morgan Vierkandt pulled her from goal and put her in a striker jersey.
