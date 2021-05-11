Abby Ites went off Monday night in Humboldt. The Cadet scored four goals in Iowa Falls-Alden’s 7-2 win over the Wildcats. She also booked two assists. Addy Gillespie added two goals with Emma Olberding adding the other.
“It wasn’t as easy as it looked,” said Cadet head coach Morgan Vierkandt. “It was 1-1 most of the first half until we scored again right before half. We had a new formation, so we talked about that at halftime and things went smoother in the second half. We’ve had a string of tough opponents lately, so a lot of it was frustration.”
