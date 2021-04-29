The Hudson Pirates seem to always be in the conversation when talk turns to power soccer programs. Though not ranked at 6-2, their two losses are to second-ranked in Class 1A Waterloo Columbus and to top-rated in 2A Waverly-Shell Rock.
So, losing to the Pirates was perhaps expected. Losing just 3-1, with a rare error in goal by Cadet junior Kate Hutchinson – in just her fourth game in the position – is actually encouraging. When not on the field, head coach Morgan Vierkandt said she wears a walking boot due to an ankle injury and still manages to make several impressive saves.
