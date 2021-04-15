Defensive blunders and homers were the story of the series opener against Kirkwood Community College on Wednesday.
Ellsworth Community College remained close to the seventh-ranked visitors until the fifth frame and that’s when the wheels came off. Two errors that could have resulted in the end of the inning led to four out of the park home runs – including three in a row. The Eagles put up 11 runs in the top of the inning to run away with the 15-1 contest. The second contest was also just a two-run spread until the top of the seventh when KCC ran away with the 13-6.
