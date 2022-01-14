SH-BCLUW is still trying to get healthy with the postseason right around the corner.
The Storm are without one of its top point getters, Kade Pekarek, for a little while because of a hand injury. But, SH-BCLUW is still getting on the mat and competing. In an NICL triangular at Oelwein the Storm fell by 63-15 to the Huskies and 66-15 to Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center.
(0) comments
