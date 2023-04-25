Gabby Kruger has been on the cusp of it most of this season, but finally got her medal Monday night in Ackley.
Kruger’s 46 edged Hampton-Dumont-CAL’s Trinity Swart’s 47 to grab the top medal, but it wasn’t good enough to lead the AGWSR Cougars to a win over the Bulldogs who shot a team 204. The hosts’ 209 was more than enough to earn a split, beating the East Marshall Mustangs’ 221.
