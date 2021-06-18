MaKenna Kuper went 2-3 at the plate with a two-run home run into the pond in Sheffield and Sidney Schafer had a solid night in the circle as the AGWSR Cougars beat West Fork 6-3 Thursday night.
But it wasn’t that easy. The hosts jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first with the runs coming on a pair of walks, an error and a single. The Warhawks didn’t score again until the sixth on the strength of a couple singles and an RBI ground out.
