A three-point field goal from Adam Jackson gave Ellsworth Community College a 35-27 over Iowa Lakes during the first half of Tuesday's Region XI opener. From that point, it was all Lakers in Estherville.
Iowa Lakes closed the first half with a 26-6 run and five Lakers reached double figures in a 101-75 victory over the Panthers.
