One gold and a pair of silvers will send the Iowa Falls-Alden girls into the holiday break on a high note.
Competing at West Marshall's Trojan Tangle event on Tuesday, the Cadets were led on the mat by Abigail Lang's undefeated performance in her 235-pound bracket. Lang's win comes on the heels of her first place effort at last weekend's home Jones Brothers Invite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.