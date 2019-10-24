The playoff hopes of AGWSR dimmed with last Friday’s 40-0 loss to Gladbrook-Reinbeck, but they are not completely extinguished. To have any chance, however, they will need to beat the last place team in 8-Player Dist. 5, Twin Cedars. And then hope.
AGWSR will be the heavy favorite to win the game, but the Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) may still keep them out of the postseason despite what would be a 7-2 record with a win. Only district champions are assured a bid. RPI factors in a team’s winning percentage, its opponents’ winning percentage, and the winning percentage of its opponents’ opponents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.