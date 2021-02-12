Down the stretch, South Hardin committed too many turnovers to hold on to the lead against a surging PCM team. The Tigers were on top 39-34 with just over three minutes to go in the game but turned the rock over seven times in the final two minutes as the Mustangs earned the 44-41 victory.
SH led for much of the game – on top 16-11 after the opening period. The difference was cut to just two (24-22) at the half, as the Tigers had to play without their big man Beau Butler for most of the quarter due to foul trouble.
