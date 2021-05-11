Kate Pfaltzgraff
Buy Now

Kate Pfaltzgraff

The AGWSR Cougars and South Hardin Tigers got one last warm-up in before Thursday’s State Qualifiers. With the short turnaround, it was a light night of work for both. AGWSR finished eighth and SH 10th in the 10-team Denver Girls Relays.

The locals were paced by five top-three finishes, highlighted by AGWSR’s runner-up finish in the 4x800 with Alyssa Hames, Brynn Smith, Kate Pfaltzgraff, and Karis Lippert.

Macy Engelson
Buy Now

Macy Engelson

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.