Both South Hardin and Clear Lake were coming off conference tournaments before they faced off on the court. The Tigers, in the midst of a busy week, were also playing a league foe the next night. The two non-conference teams decided to play 10-game no-ad and the Lions earned a 9-0 sweep.
“Our boys did a nice job with their serves and did some good things with our groundstrokes tonight,” said SH coach Thomas Howe. “We still need to work on closing games and matches. We can get to deuce, we just can’t seem to get the wins needed.”
