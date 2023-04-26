The Iowa Falls-Alden boys recorded a pair of match wins, but not enough of them to overcome a good Clear Lake squad on the road.
Nick Frohwein paired with Gavin Neely to claim a 6-2, 6-2 doubles victory for the visitors, while Lance Smuck was victorious in the No. 5 singles slot. He and opponent Nick Brcka split the first two sets 6-2, 6-7 (5-7) before Smuck was able to win an 11-9 thriller to decide the match.
