Merle Hamilton, formerly of Iowa Falls, caught this walleye while on a trip with son Pat to Michigan. They used RTH Fishing, which is owned by Ackley-native Ryan Harrenstein. It was the biggest walleye Merle has ever caught. He just turned 90.
Pat and father Merle Hamilton try to take a fishing trip each year around Merle’s birthday on June 19. This year they went to Escanaba, Mich. and were guided by Ackley-native Ryan Harrenstein of RTH Fishing.
“My father Merle grew up in Iowa Falls and now lives in Webster City,” Pat said. “He turned 90 this year and I always try to take him fishing for his birthday. He read a Times Citizen article about Ryan Harrenstein on Feb. 24, 2021 and sent it to me. He said that was where he wanted to go fishing this year. We have fished Lake Ontario for salmon but Dad saw that article and wanted to try walleyes with Ryan.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.