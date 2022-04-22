A three-goal performance from Braden Boehnke was the catalyst to carry host Garner-Hayfield/Ventura to a 5-1 home win over the Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR/SH boys Thursday afternoon.
Despite losses in four of its first five games, head coach Greg Lascheid is confident his team will turn things around. One of the reasons he remains optimistic is that the Cadets continue to win the ball possession statistic.
