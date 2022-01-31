The first time Ellsworth Community College played North Central Missouri College, the Panthers handled the Pirates 67-59. This time around in Trenton, Mo. it was all NCMC in the 93-64 decision.
The two were knotted early (12-12) before the Pirates went on a 9-3 run to go up 21-15 in the first half. ECC shot just 37.9 percent in the first 20 minutes as the hosts built a double-digit lead (42-30) heading into the second half. The Panthers remained cold, shooting just 30.8 percent from downtown as the difference quickly swelled to 29 with 12 minutes left to go in the game. The largest spread was 33 before the visitors finally hit a bucket to end the drought.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.