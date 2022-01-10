AGWSR freshman Kayla Lyman took second at Saturday’s Ogden Girls Tournament. That led group of six Cougars.
Lyman picked up pins in her first two rounds, sticking Dallas Center-Grimes’ Sarah Henrici in 1:00 and Ogden’s Laurell Schlenker in 25 seconds. She was pinned by champion McKenzie Adair of Cedar Falls to end the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.