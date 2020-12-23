AGWSR 170-pounder Jacob Haley works for a throw here Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center's Nick Johnson. Haley got the pin later in the first period, his second of the night Tuesday in Ackley. AGWSR fell to Wapsie Valley but beat A-P/GC to head into break with a 7-3 record.
The AGWSR Cougars started the season with a pair of losses but are ending the year with a 7-3 mark after Tuesday’s home triangular. They fell to Wapsie Valley (43-26) then beat Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center (63-18) in a North Iowa Cedar League triangular. The split put the Cougars at 3-1 in conference duals.
“It started off rough with our first duals losing to Hampton and East Marshall, but then we went on a run and won six in a row.” AGWSR head coach Chad Gerbracht said. “We ran into Wapsie who stopped that tonight, but we were right there with them. Seven points is just a couple changed matches.”
