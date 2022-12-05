SH-BCLUW picked up its first dual win of the season at the Gilbert Duals – a 45-27 win over Southeast Valley – and finished fifth in the six team field. While the team did not fair that well, individually the Storm had six wrestlers finish with winning records.
In the five duals on the day SH-BCLUW lost four including 49-26 to Gilbert, 58-24 to Eagle Grove, 64-18 to Southeast Polk JV and 46-30 to Iowa Falls-Alden. The lone victory was against Southeast Valley – 45-27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.