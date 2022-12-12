Nashua was jam packed with competition on Saturday.
There were 16 teams at the Nashua-Plainfield Invite with three ranked teams and 28 rated wrestlers duking it out for a place atop the podium. SH-BCLUW finished in the middle of the pack in eight place with 71 points and one medalist.
