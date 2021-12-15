Kopunovic
It was a low scoring game as ECC was held more than 30 points below their season average. Srdan Kopunovic (seen in an earlier home game) was one of two Panthers to score eight points in the loss.

In the final game before the holiday break, Ellsworth Community College found themselves in a defensive battle.

The Panthers have averaged 73 points this season, but they were held well below that average by rivals Marshalltown Community College. In the end, it was the visitors that earned the 48-41 victory in Iowa Falls on Tuesday night.

