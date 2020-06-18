Rilee McKibben

Junior second baseman Rilee McKibben was 4-4 at the plate with 5 RBI during Iowa Falls-Alden's 13-8 road victory at Fort Dodge St. Edmond Wednesday evening.

 Photo Submitted

Iowa Falls-Alden's bats exploded for 13 runs through the final five innings during Wednesday's big win over Fort Dodge St. Edmond.

The Cadets banged out 14 hits and rallied from a 5-2 deficit to take down the hosts by a 13-8 final.

