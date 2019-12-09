The Ellsworth Community College Panthers only brought 10 wrestlers to Saturday’s Buena Vista University Open in Storm Lake, but they came home with three medals. None of them higher than the fourth place finishes by Quentrevion Campbell at 141 and Darrell Mason at 285.
The Panthers won 15 of 35 matches wrestled, with Campbell and Mason both going 302. Anthony King, who placed seventh at 125, 2-2 on the day.
