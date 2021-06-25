Former AGWSR golfers Keon Huffman, Jay Janssen, Hunter Drake, Tate Hofmeister, Jake Willems, Brent Janssen and a friend of the program Brandon Gregson gathered Saturday to raise money for a scholarship in memory of their former coach Brad Hames. There were 172 golfers in the tournament, with 100 in Ackley and the rest in Wellsburg.
Any questions about Brad Hames’ impact on the AGWSR community were answered last Saturday as 172 friends and former student-athletes gathered to raise money in his memory. The money raised through entry fees, donations and silent auction will go towards a scholarship in his name to be given out to a graduating senior.
Over $15,000 was raised. Each year, one or two graduating seniors will receive a $500 scholarship.
