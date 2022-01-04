Andrew Bicknese's offense kept Iowa Falls-Alden in the game versus previously unbeaten Roland-Story, but the junior recorded two consecutive steals late in the contest that proved to be the difference for the Cadets. IF-A won the game, 48-45.
It was fitting that the basket that gave Iowa Falls-Alden its first lead of the game was the result of a defensive play that occurred with 51 seconds remaining versus previously unbeaten Roland-Story.
Trailing 45-44, the Norsemen possessed the ball and were trying to milk the clock when Andrew Bicknese was able to strip the ball away from a R-S ball handler near midcourt. He gathered the rock and converted a layup to put the visiting Cadets in front by one point.
