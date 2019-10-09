The Iowa Falls-Alden Cadet girls finished as low as they have all season at ninth, while the boys finished 14th. It took a huge meet with several rated teams and runners at the Dike-New Hartford Invite to put them there.
The marquee match-ups came in the girls race as third ranked in Class 1A took the team title over number eight in 3A Charles City and second-rated in 1A Denver. Hudson, ranked seventh in 1A, finished third. Starmont (6th 2A), D-NH (13th 2A) and North Linn (14th 1A) were also in the field.
