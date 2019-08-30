Cadet Girls
Ellie Meyer leads the Cadet girls out of the gates. She led most of the race, leaving a big target behind her, in winning the season opener in the Cadet Invite at Maynes Grove. IF-A/AGWSR finished fourth in the team race.

All four area cross country teams started their season Thursday at Maynes Grove near Hampton. For some, the results were as expected. For others, the results were above and beyond expected.

Nine boys teams and 10 girls teams brought 231 runners to the Cadet Invite. The Iowa Falls-Alden Cadet girls finished fourth, just three points out of third. The South Hardin Tiger girls finished eighth. The Tiger boys, ranked third in Class 2A, finished second behind ninth-ranked in 3A Humboldt. The Cadet boys finished seventh.

Kolby Winter
South Hardin's Kolby Winter was in third place with 100 yards to go, but a late kick lifted him to second. That led the third-ranked Tiger boys to second as a team.
Carys Cummings
Carys Cummings finished 46th in her first ever high school meet. That led the South Hardin Tiger girls to eighth as a team in the Cadet Relays at Maynes Grove.
Andrew Nicholson
Andrew Nicholson was the top Cadet boy, earning a medal with a 12th place finish at the Home Cadet Invite at Maynes Grove on Thursday.

