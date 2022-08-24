The road is coming to an end for Abby Harding (left) and Teah Miller. The senior duo hopes to add another few miles to it at the end of the season as they seek their third trip to the Class 3A State Meet in Fort Dodge. They finished 26th and 25th as juniors.
Teah Miller and Abby Harding have a chance to do what few others have ever done in the Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR cross country program: make it to State three times. While they will probably be happy with that, they certainly want more than just a three-peat.
As sophomores, Miller finished 48th and Harding 62nd. Last year as juniors, they finished 25th and 26th respectively. Ten and 11 spots higher puts them in the medals, which is just one of the goals for the Cadets this fall.
