South Hardin was just a few plays away from flipping the script against a highly ranked Aplington-Parkersburg team on Friday night. But a missed tackle here, a bad snap there and a couple of turnovers led to a 28-12 Homecoming loss for the Tigers.
“I saw a huge step in the right direction tonight as a whole but I told them three or four plays and that’s the difference of the game. We gave them a big play or a bad snap and go backwards 10 yards when you’re on the four yard line. Just things we can’t have happen,” said SH coach Nick Eller. “Frustrating, but encouraging that we saw a huge step forward and we know some things are starting to work or starting to pay off in practice in games and some of these younger guys are taking some big steps.”
