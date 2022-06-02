South Hardin was able to tab Denver’s pitchers for six knocks on Wednesday, but they struggled turning those into runs – falling 4-1 in their third loss in a row.
The Tigers had too many missed opportunities. In three separate innings the hosts left the bags juiced but did not score a run. Their lone score came in the third frame. Hailey Rosonke had a single and courtesy runner Madi Stille stole second. She moved to third on a passed ball and a sacrifice fly by Ellie Anderson scored M. Stille for the lead.
