Starting the season 10-0, South Hardin had not had to bounce back from a loss yet.
Last Tuesday the No. 12 Tigers suffered their first defeat and then hosted their home tournament on Saturday. The hosts went 2-2 on the day. They opened with a 21-8, 21-15 win over Edgewood-Colesburg before falling to Boone 25-23, 18-21 and 16-14 in bracket play. They defeated Central City 17-21, 21-12 and 15-11. In the semifinals SH dropped a thrilling three-set match to Greene County 21-18, 14-21, 15-9.
