Bo Gerbracht
Buy Now

Bo Gerbracht struckout seven but took a 5-4 loss Friday against East Marshall. It was the second one-run loss of the season to the Mustangs who share the lead in the North Iowa Cedar League-West.

The East Marshall Mustangs stole a second one-run win over the AGWSR Cougars this season, winning 5-4 in Ackley on Friday. The loss dropped AGWSR to 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the North Iowa Cedar League-West.

EM shared the conference lead with Grundy Center entering the game at 5-3. AGWSR was right there at 4-3. Behind them at 5-4 sat South Hardin. Cougar skipper Dave Showalter is not surprised at the jumble, nor was he disappointed in his squad’s effort after outhitting the Mustangs 6-5 and committing just two errors. Bo Gerbracht, who took the loss, struckout seen and walked just four.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.