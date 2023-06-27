When the AGWSR Cougars beat the East Marshall Mustangs 4-3 in Gilman back in May, they looked like two teams heading in opposite directions in the North Iowa Cedar League-West. But since then, the Cougars have only won two games (one in conference play), while the Mustangs have done modestly better in winning 10 games since that loss (six in conference).
Two of those came Monday night in Ackley as the Mustangs (10-15, 6-7) swept the Cougars (3-15, 2-10) by 12-0 and 8-2 scores to close conference play with a doubleheader.
