National champion Cardi Wilson (left) and national runner-up Hector Candelaria anchor an Ellsworth Community College Panther team that enters the season ranked fifth. That’s where they finished last season, tabbing four of 10 qualifiers as All American.
When Adam Fahs was named the interim head coach less than a month ago, outgoing coach Cole Spree didn’t exactly leave him with a bare cupboard. In fact, Fahs believes this might be one of the strongest teams the Ellsworth Community College Panthers have ever put on the mat.
“We’ve got another pretty good sophomore class as far as leadership goes, said Fahs. “We’ve got guys that are in there we are looking at. We have guys that are hammers. I’m excited to see these guys get their chance. We have great leadership. We’ll build as we go. Our guys are battle-tested.”
