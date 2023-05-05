On paper, the Iowa Falls-Alden boys were expected to finish in third place following Thursday's North Central Conference Meet in Webster City, and despite multiple personal bests and four gold medals, the Cadets found themselves right in that spot by the conclusion of the meet.
The depth of talent on the Algona and Clear Lake rosters were too much for the rest of the league's teams, as the Bulldogs tallied 151 points to win the conference championship. The Lions were the runner-up with 139 points while the Cadets finished with 117.
