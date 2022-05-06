Iowa Falls-Alden's Jaden Damiano won four golds at Thursday's North Central Conference Meet in Iowa Falls. He had to survive a big challenge from Webster City's Jaxon Cherry to win the 100 meters. The Cadets finished fifth in the team race.
A four gold-medal performance from sophomore Jaden Damiano highlighted Iowa Falls-Alden's effort at Monday's North Central Conference Meet on the home track, but the depth of Clear Lake proved to be too much to overcome for the entire field.
The Lions put 150 points on the board, and won the conference title by 40 points over runner-up Algona, who finished with 110. Humboldt survived a late push by Webster City to take third with 104 points.
