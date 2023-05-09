Heading into the season, all Iowa Falls-Alden girls’ head golf coach Dave Bonde wanted was for his Cadets to learn the game and have fun with it. Monday night, at the Mason City Country Club course, they showed they have learned and they certainly had fun.
Behind junior Olivia French’s third all-conference performance, the Cadets finished second in the North Central Conference Meet. In all, four of the five Cadets on the course scored in the top-15. French carded a 94 to finish fifth. Brooke Regan (11th) shot a 99, Ella Scholte (13th) a 101, and Paige Danger (15th) rounded out the board with a 102. Abby Roeske finished 30th with a non-scoring 120.
