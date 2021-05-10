Rana Janes was one of three Iowa Falls-Alden golfers to earn all-conference recognition at Monday's North Central Conference Meet. The Cadets earned third place in the team race. Janes was fifth overall.
The Iowa Falls-Alden girls golf program has experienced a renaissance this season, and Monday's North Central Conference Meet was the perfect time to show how much progress the team has made this spring.
Competing in Mason City, the Cadets recorded one of their highest team finishes in years, earning third place overall with a 400 card. That result also led to three all-conference honors when the meet was completed.
